Lewisburg, Pa. — This Sunday, Lewisburg is closing down part of River Road to make a walking, biking, and strolling path for the community on Mother's Day.

The River Road Holiday, which will close down a section of the road north of the borough from the Lewisburg Community Garden to the Riverwoods Soccer Complex from 1-5 p.m. 

What's a Road Holiday? The idea is that a stretch of road is temporarily closed to vehicle traffic and opened instead for walkers, bikers, runners, and wheelchair riders.

It leverages existing public infrastructure to create a public park and promenade where one does not currently exist.

Parking is available at Wolfe Field.

The River Road Holiday will also feature several events:

  • Complimentary bike safety checks from 1-5 p.m. by SB Cyclery 
  • Binoculars and spotting scope lessons from 1-5 p.m. by Seven Mountains Audubon Chapter
  • The Bojo Bujo Clown Show in "The Birthday Party" at 2 p.m.
  • Yoga on the River at 3 p.m. hosted by Salamander Yoga

The event is sponsored by J.F. Kiely Construction and the Bucknell Community Engagement Fund.

