Lewisburg, Pa. – This year's Celebration of the Arts has been scheduled for Friday, April 23 through Saturday, May 8 and will be split into many small events to avoid large gatherings.

The Lewisburg Arts Council chose to continue avoiding the large gatherings that usually characterize the Celebration of the Arts in favor of offering workshops and other activities.

The Celebration will kick off with two events: a special new section of the Poetry Path in downtown Lewisburg created by the Stadler Center for Poetry at Bucknell University; and the premiere of an original Dickens-inspired radio play featuring a diverse cast of characters, some of whom are drawn from Lewisburg's past. Each weekend will feature different events for anyone to participate in, including outdoor photography, plein air painting, Bucknell student performances, chalk drawing, downtown mural tours, and more. Throughout the two-week period there will be a wide variety of workshops, all free of charge thanks to the generous sponsorship of Bucknell University.

More information will be coming soon about the Virtual Arts Festival – a way to “visit” the booths of artists who were juried into the 2020 Arts Festival. Residents and visitors will still be able to come away with cherished artwork from the comfort of their own home.

Regular updates will be posted at www.lewisburgartscouncil.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LewisburgArtsCouncil, or on Instagram at @lewisburgartscouncil. The Lewisburg Arts Council hopes you will join their safe and fun Celebration this spring!