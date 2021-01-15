Lewisburg, Pa. – This year, the Lewisburg Arts Festival and Lewisburg Live! will not take place due to both COVID risks and planned construction in Lewisburg. In their place, however, the Lewisburg Arts Festival has reimagined its Celebration of the Arts for this year. The celebration, spread over two weeks, will offer many opportunities to engage and inspire the community.

From Friday, April 23, through Saturday, May 8, outdoor activities including demonstrations and workshops will encourage art-lovers to view and do, while virtual activities will allow people to watch, listen, and create in the comfort and safety of their own homes.

The Arts Council welcomes suggestions and volunteers to help transform how the arts are celebrated in the Susquehanna Valley. If you are interested in helping, please contact info@lewisburgartscouncil.com.

More details will be released as events are finalized. Watch lewisburgartscouncil.com or follow the council on Facebook or Instagram at @lewisburgartscouncil for the latest updates.

The Lewisburg Arts Council is looking forward to a safe and fun Celebration this spring!