Lewisburg, Pa. – View the beauty of Union County through the eyes of Plein Air artists featured in Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County throughout the month of July. Plein Air artists and photographers experience and capture the environment in a painting.

The exhibit is the outcome of the Seventh Annual Plein Air Event and the Lewisburg Arts Council’s annual Celebration of the Arts held over multiple days for artists of all ages and abilities. This year the show included the Plein Air Event on Saturday, April 25, the Photographers Landscape Challenge from April 26 - May 2, and the Illustrate Lewisburg weekend on May 1 and 2 for artists and photographers.

The Plein Air Event is a partnership of the Merrill W. Linn Land and Waterways Conservancy, the Lewisburg Arts Council, the Artists’ Guild of Lewisburg and the Union County Historical Society. The goal of the event is to preserve, with artwork, a present moment at various Linn Conservancy sites.

Artists from the region painted throughout the day at two Merrill Linn Conservancy conservation easement properties; Dale/Engle/Walker property and Koons Trail.

Plein Air artists also went to the Shamokin Mountain Trail and Shikellamy Bluffs at Shikellamy State Park the following week. During the same period of time, the Photographers Landscape Challenge invited photographers to take pictures at all four sites.

The Illustrate Lewisburg Weekend invited urban sketchers to draw on location in Lewisburg and photographers to explore and record Lewisburg’s architectural heritage.

Throughout the month of July, the Plein Air artists share the work created to build a community of artists and citizens passionate about the preservation of these sites for future generations.

Artists and organizations are encouraged to apply to exhibit items of artistic, cultural and intellectual interest in the library’s gallery and/or display cases. Information about exhibiting can be found on the library’s website.