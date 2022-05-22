Submitted May 16, 2022.

In Pennsylvania, a state lauded for its natural beauty, life is vibrant: our forests are lush, our waterways plentiful, our wildlife diverse. Where do we, as humans, fit into this picture?

The answer has changed over time — and it should continue to evolve. Namely, by expanding Sunday hunting opportunities, we must reinvigorate our state’s historical hunting culture to increase our resilience to climate change.

Until the late 19th century, largely unregulated market hunting and trapping decimated wild turkey, black bear, elk, and white-tailed deer populations in the Keystone State. Wildlife and their habitats were viewed as capital to be extracted for human gain; eventually, this perspective began to shift.

One important step was the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation, popularized in the 19th century. Once unofficial, this legal framework posited wildlife as an international public resource, allocated by law, to be democratically hunted for legitimate ends.

Visibly dwindling natural resources also inspired action from organizations including the Pennsylvania Sportsmen’s Association and the PA Game Commission (PGC).

Soon, the idea of hunting for hunting’s sake was replaced by the notion of hunting as a means of managing our wildlife and ecosystem. Hunters became boots-on-the-ground agents of ecological restoration.

In 1937, the Pittman-Robertson Act funneled hunting license fees and ammunition excise taxes to state conservation funds, allowing for increased capacity in environmental state agencies.

Today, the tradition of hunting is largely maintained by a declining, homogenous population struggling with the ramifications of climate change. Whether because of a population shift from rural to urban communities or a growing anti-hunting sentiment, just five percent of Americans aged 16 and older hunt—a 50 percent decline from the 1960s—according to a 2018 study by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Simultaneously, there is growing concern about greenhouse gas emissions.

Earlier this year, the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) produced its sixth Assessment Report, which calls to halve global emissions by 2030 to mitigate the worst effects of warming.

Combined, climate change and hunting decline may spell disaster for our state’s forests and wildlife.

Hunting prevents the wildlife overpopulation that so often devastates habitat and prey species populations, with this degradation in turn eliminating specialist species.

Climate change may lead to tree species redistribution, invasive species habitat expansion, intense drought and forest fires, and species extinction. Especially in Pennsylvania—which houses 22 endangered, seven threatened, and 100 “greatest conservation need” species, according to the PGC—the overlap between these issues poses dangers for our ecosystem.

We must reinvigorate Pennsylvanians’ zeal for hunting to strategically increase our forests’ resilience to climate change. An excellent first step is to expand Sunday hunting in our state to manage overpopulation and subsequent habitat deterioration, to curb wildlife disease, and to diversify our hunting constituency.

Sunday hunting in Pennsylvania has historically been illegal for religious reasons. However, in 2019, Senate Bill 147 legalized hunting for specific species on three Sundays of the hunting season.

The 2022-2023 hunting season and bag limits will remain similar, given that the Board of Commissioners did not have enough members to legally vote on new limits in their January 2022 meeting. This season, therefore, hunting will be legal for several species on the Sundays of November 13th, 20th, and 27th.

This schedule is insufficient.

To maintain the resiliency of our forests and wildlife in the face of climate disaster, we must overturn tradition and expand the Sunday hunting schedule to include all Sundays that fall within established hunting seasons, unless there are legitimate, specific concerns for wildlife health.

This expansion will help to reverse the decline in hunting by making it more convenient for youth and hunters with day jobs, thereby funneling more money from hunting licenses and guns to our state conservation funds.

It will also help with important wildlife management initiatives, such as encouraging hunting with Deer Management Assistance Program permits in Chronic Wasting Disease surveillance units (hunters may then submit their deer heads for state research testing), and preventing white-tailed deer populations from overbrowsing our forests.

It is time to surrender our misguided perceptions of hunting to see the practice for what it is: a historically-successful tool that can be used strategically to combat the effects of climate change.

Emma Olney, a Pennsylvania native, is an undergraduate student of Bowdoin College.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.