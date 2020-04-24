The U.S. is experiencing issues with the nation's blood supply as blood drives are canceled, delayed, or modified thanks to the COVID-19 public health crisis.

This week 20 U.S. Attorneys General, including Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro, submitted formal legal comments to the Food and Drug Administration arguing that the FDA should lift restrictions on blood donations from gay and bisexual men.

The letter urges the FDA to use a risk-based, sex-neutral screening model and make it easier for Americans to donate blood and plasma.

“It is time to end this dated, discriminatory practice, especially during an emergency when all Pennsylvanians want to play a part in keeping people in their communities safe and healthy,” said Attorney General Shapiro.

“Restrictions for blood donations should be based on fact-based risk factors, not discredited, homophobic presumptions about someone’s life," Shapiro said, arguing that it’s time to roll back these outdated restrictions.

Every day, the U.S. needs approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells, nearly 7,000 units of platelets, and 10,000 units of plasma to provide blood transfusions for major surgeries, to treat patients and victims of trauma, and more.

The American Red Cross, which provides about 40% of the nation’s blood and blood components, recently reported less than a five-day blood supply on hand. Over 4,000 blood drives have been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

The FDA has revised their guidance regarding LGBTQ blood donations, which reduced the waiting period after sexual activity from a full year to three months. According to the University of California, eliminating the waiting period completely would enable over 2 million additional eligible donors, and would produce nearly 300,000 pints of additional donated blood annually.

Attorney General Shapiro also argues that moving toward a risk-based model, rather than one based on sex, is not only more appropriate to address the population’s needs, but is also more in line with laws that protect against discrimination. The current policy specifically singles out bisexual and gay men.

The statement was issued jointly by the Attorneys General of Pennsylvania, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Vermont, and Virginia.

The full letter is available to read here.