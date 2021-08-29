Wellsboro, Pa. -- Leonard Harrison State Park at 4797 PA-660, Wellsboro will remain closed into next week as repairs are made to Route 660, according to The Hills Creek State Park Complex.

PennDOT has received the necessary emergency permits and will begin work on Monday, Aug. 30 to replace the culvert that was washed out by flood waters with a new 72-inch pipe and repair the damage done by heavy rains to the section of State Route 660 that leads to the park entrance. The work is expected to be completed in time to reopen the park for Labor Day weekend.

The park, located 10 miles from Wellsboro, was closed on Thursday, Aug. 19 due to the storm damage done to Route 660.

Prior to the reopening of Leonard Harrison, those who want to visit the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon can go to Colton Point State Park at 927 Colton Road, Wellsboro. It is open and sits on the canyon's west rim.

Questions about this and other park-related matters may be addressed to the Hills Creek State Park office at (570) 724-4246.