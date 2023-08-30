Wellsboro, Pa. — Although construction is still in progress in several parts of the park, Leonard Harrison State Park will be welcoming visitors for Labor Day Weekend beginning Friday, Sept. 1.

This marks the first time that the park has been open to visitors since its infrastructure improvement project began in May.

Parking areas were recently paved and coated, and the restrooms and main parking areas will be open to visitors on Friday. Overlooks and associated trails including the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon East Rim Overlook, the Overlook Trail, and the Turkey Path will all be open.

The campground has remained open with existing reservations honored, but with no new reservations taken. Starting on Friday, the campground will start taking new reservations again.

Projects not yet completed include landscaping, which will be completed throughout the month of September; an electric vehicle charging area with space for four electric vehicles; renovations to the pavilion and lower day-use areas; and changes to the Visitor Center.

The pavilion and lower day-use area will continue to be off limits. The renewed Leonard Harrison State Park Visitor Center, once completed, will include a renovated exhibit hall, retail shopping area, and outdoor seating. This project is not expected to be complete until next spring.

According to Hills Creek State Park Complex Park Operations Manager Benjamin Stone, Colton Point State Park has seen a 60 percent increase in visitors while Leonard Harrison has been closed.

“We are excited about this infrastructure improvement project and are looking forward to the public’s reaction to the changes that have been made and the others that will be,” Stone said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and support.”

