Wellsboro, Pa. — Leonard Harrison State Park is getting a makeover this spring into summer, bringing some temporary restrictions with it.

The park area will see a variety of improvements, including new parking space and pedestrian walkways. The construction project is scheduled to begin this month and continue throughout the whole summer.

“We are pleased to get this long-awaited infrastructure improvement project underway at Leonard Harrison,” State Parks Director John Hallas said. “Projects of this nature help keep our wonderful state parks system safe and enjoyable for all visitors. We appreciate the patience of the public as work is done to improve the park and are excited for what’s in store for the future.”

Because of the large scope of the project, the main day-use and parking areas, including the Pine Creek Gorge overlook area, will be closed beginning on May 15. Full access is expected to be restored in time for the fall foliage season in early September.

Work will include making improvements to the park entrance, pedestrian walkways, and expanded parking areas. An electric vehicle (EV) charging area in the new parking lot with space for 4 electric vehicles will be added as part of a statewide initiative to support EV infrastructure in state parks and forests.

Additionally, new walkways will be installed for pedestrians from the parking area to a newly renovated Leonard Harrison State Park Visitor Center, which includes an exhibit hall, retail shopping area, and outdoor seating.

The Leonard Harrison Turkey Path, which connects the park to the Pine Creek Rail Trail, will remain open. The campground will also remain open, with existing reservations being honored.

Site conditions may be noisy and dusty while work is being performed. Campers with existing reservations will be offered an opportunity to cancel or transfer reservations and no further reservations will be taken during this closure timeframe.

During this construction project, DCNR is asking park visitors to avoid active construction areas and consider visiting other local parks. Colton Point State Park on the western rim of the Pa. Grand Canyon has five overlook areas and is a great alternative spot to enjoy spectacular views of the Pine Creek Gorge.

Another alternative local attraction is Hills Creek State Park, where visitors can enjoy the 137-acre lake, public beach, hiking trails, and concessions this summer season.

“We are pleased to begin work on this existing project and are eager to get working on other infrastructure needs across our 124-state park system,” DCNR Deputy Secretary John Norbeck said. "Just like at Leonard Harrison, our state parks and forests contain not only natural areas, but many roads, bridges, and structures. Much of that infrastructure was built more than 50 years ago and we are working to address those critical needs."

Questions about Leonard Harrison State Park and its renovation project may be addressed to the park office on weekdays between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. by telephone at (570) 724-3061.

