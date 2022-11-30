Fleetwood Mac, one of America’s highest selling and most influential rock bands, lost member Christine McVie today. She was 79 years old.

McVie joined the band in 1971 and married fellow band member and bass player John McVie. Their eventual divorce, along with the break-up of the band’s other power couple, Stevie Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham, was the inspiration for much of the “Rumors” album, which is universally known as one of rock music’s all-time great records.

McVie also had a solo career. Her 1984 solo single, “Got a Hold on Me” reached the top 10 on the U.S. Hot 100 chart.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.