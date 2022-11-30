ChristineMcVie_2022

Christine McVie

 Creative commons

Fleetwood Mac, one of America’s highest selling and most influential rock bands, lost member Christine McVie today. She was 79 years old.

McVie joined the band in 1971 and married fellow band member and bass player John McVie. Their eventual divorce, along with the break-up of the band’s other power couple, Stevie Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham, was the inspiration for much of the “Rumors” album, which is universally known as one of rock music’s all-time great records.

McVie also had a solo career. Her 1984 solo single, “Got a Hold on Me” reached the top 10 on the U.S. Hot 100 chart.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!