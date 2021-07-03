Wellsboro, Pa. - On Sat., July 10 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Park Naturalist Bob Edkin is hosting a free, in-person “Introduction to Fly Fishing” for those interested in learning more about this sport.

“Fly fishing can seem daunting to a beginner, but it isn’t that complicated,” said Edkin.

During the program, he will teach fly-fishing basics, including selecting a rod and tackle and the types of flies to use, along with a brief introduction to casting.

The program will be at the Schloder Pavilion behind the Leonard Harrison State Park office at 4797 PA-660, Wellsboro.

The park is about 10 miles from Wellsboro on Route 660 west, and is located on the east rim of the Pine Creek Gorge, also known as the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon.

Register now to reserve a spot to attend this free program by visiting clicking here.

For more information, call (570) 724-3061 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays or email Edkin at redkin@pa.gov.