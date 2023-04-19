Tunkhannock, Pa. — There is no doubt about it: the Susquehanna River offers a world of beauty and opportunity for outdoor recreation. In recent years, more people than ever have shown an interest in activities on and along our backyard river. Yet, it is not always apparent where to go or how to plan that next outdoor adventure.

One organization that is working to help fill this gap is the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP). SGP works to connect people to this treasured corridor—the Susquehanna Greenway—to help provide the opportunity and resources for all to access hiking, biking, and paddling trails along our shared Susquehanna River.

This spring, SGP is partnering with Pennsylvania Master Naturalist (PMN) to provide a two-part educational workshop that will cover the ins and outs of preparing for and undertaking a paddling trip on the Susquehanna River—the Paddler’s Toolkit Workshop. The first opportunity this season will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, meeting at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock, Pa.

In the morning, participants will experience the classroom portion of the program. Topics such as gear selection, navigation, trip planning and packing, permits, on-water safety, minimal impact practices, and more will be covered in a presentation by SGP. PMN will then present flora and fauna identification, geology, history, and stewardship practices to help enhance the paddling experience and turn participants into everyday naturalists.

Following a provided lunch, participants will join SGP and PMN staff for a half-day paddle on the Susquehanna River to gain hands-on experience with topics covered during the morning session. Kayak rentals are available if needed. For the Tunkhannock session, the route is planned to start at Howland Preserve Access (now the new Vosburg Neck State Park) and end at Riverside Park.

Those who have previously attended the program have said:

“This was a great day on the water with even better people!”

“A great day on the water, trying new skills, seeing animals and making some new friends. Thank you SGP.”

“What a great day it was! Made some new friends today. Thank you for providing this opportunity.”

This program is open to ages 12 and older. Spots are limited, so those interested in attending are encouraged to register for the program as soon as possible to ensure availability. Tickets are $30 (bring your own boat) or $60 (includes kayak, personal flotation device, & paddle rental). To register, visit susquehannagreenway.org/events and click “Paddler’s Toolkit Workshop: Tunkhannock, PA.”

The Paddler’s Toolkit Workshop is just one of many programs being held in celebration of the Susquehanna River North Branch’s recent designation as Pennsylvania’s 2023 River of the Year. As co-managers of the water trail, the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP) and Endless Mountains Heritage Region (EMHR) were awarded funding to raise awareness of and promote recreation on the North Branch in honor of this special award.

SGP looks forward to sharing this opportunity with residents on the North Branch. It is sure to be a great day out on the water trail and the Susquehanna Greenway!

The Susquehanna Greenway is a corridor of connected trails, parks, river access points, and communities, linking people to the natural and cultural treasures of the Susquehanna River. The mission of the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership is to continue to grow the Greenway by building connections along the Susquehanna River, inspiring people to engage with the outdoors, and transforming communities into places where people want to live, work, and explore. Learn more at susquehannagreenway.org.

About the author

Alana Jajko is the Director of Communications and Outreach for the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership. Her work is focused on promoting trails and communities within our vibrant and connected Susquehanna Greenway, so that the public can enjoy opportunities to engage with the outdoors. Alana can be reached at ajajko@susquehannagreenway.org.

