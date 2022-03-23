Lewisburg, Pa. -- A new community offering, the Seed to Supper program will teach families how to grow their own vegetables on a budget.

The free program is offered through a partnership between The Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger, the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency, Penn State Extension, and funding from GIANT.

Class will be held every Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. from April 7 through May 12 at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Penn State Extension Master Gardeners will instruct attendees on basic gardening tips such as building healthy soil and planning a growing space. Everyone in the class will choose their own crops, care for their garden, and harvest what they have grown.

The program is open to adult participants living on a limited income. Registration is required at (570) 556-4757 or smw5542@psu.edu.

Everyone participating will receive a free gardening book, seeds, and other gardening supplies. Class space is limited, and participants should expect to attend all 6 classes.



