Wellsboro, Pa. - Aspiring anglers of all ages are invited to preregister for this weekend's two-hour beginner fishing program with two time slots available. Both sessions will be held on Saturday, May 22 in the beach area at Hills Creek State Park, 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro. The park is seven miles northeast of Wellsboro in Charleston Township.

To register, call the park office during operating hours (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at (570) 724-4246 on or before Friday, May 21. One session will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. with a second session from 1 to 3 p.m. Only 12 slots are open for each session due to limited gear and tackle.

Participants in this program do not need to have a fishing license.

"Because this is an entry level program, we will be using spin cast rods with reels," said Park Naturalist Jim Mucci. "A spin cast rod is simple to use, the least expensive, and easily repaired. I’ve seen some huge fish landed with this tackle. Everything people need to fish will be provided."

During the program, participants will be fishing for perch, bluegills, and crappies and could catch a bass or chain pickerel.

Attendees are encouraged to bring snacks, bottled water, sunscreen, and to wear a hat and sunglasses.