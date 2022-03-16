Williamsport, Pa. -- Students can take environmental education courses while experiencing the environment first-hand thanks to the floating classroom series hosted by the Middle Susquehanna River Association. Classes will be held on the Hiawatha river boat and feature guest speakers on the topic of the Susquehanna River.

The first four of eight summer Floating Classrooms programs are now open for registration. Registration includes two steps: submission of an online form, including the names and ages of young people who are attending then paying for tickets; and then ticket payment. Ticket payments are currently only open for the first three classes. Others will be added as program dates approach. Seats are reserved in the order of ticket sales received.

Floating Classroom Roster

June 28: Aquatic Mammals

This session will provide an overview of common aquatic mammals -- such as beavers, otters, mink and muskrat -- and then dive deeper into the the behaviors of beaver and their impact upon an aquatic ecosystem. The session, presented by Bert Myers, Environmental Education Specialist Program Supervisor with the Department of Environmental Protection, will run from 10-11 a.m.

July 12: Mining Heritage and Abandoned Mine Runoff Issues

What is the human story of coal? Who mined (and still mine) coal, and where? An interpretive program by former Pennsylvania coal miner Van Wagner will explore these questions through history and music. Meanwhile, Bobby Hughes, the executive director of the Eastern PA Coalition of Abandoned Mine Reclamation, will offer a presentation of current issues related to Abandoned Mine Drainage. ​Session runs from 10-11 a.m.

July 19: Managing Microplastics

Plastics are found in the Susquehanna, like most bodies of water. Kim Dagen, environmental scientist with the Susquehanna River Basin Commission, will discuss microplastics in the waterway by focusing upon sampling equipment and hands-on experiments. Additional presentations will come from local college researchers who have conducted a wide variety of studies on microplastics. ​Session runs from 10-11 a.m.

August 2, August 16, September 10: Pending

September 13: Flooding Impacts

This year is the 50th anniversary of the devastating Agnes flooding throughout the region. This series will offer a look back at the historical elements of the flood, how flooding events impact aquatic ecosystems, and will include a presentation from a Susquehanna River Basin Commission biologist using a floodplain simulation model.

September 27: Flex those Mussels!

Sean Reese, program scientist with Bucknell University's Watershed Sciences and Engineering Program, will lead a presentation on freshwater mussel life cycles and their importance in aquatic ecosystems. In particular, Reese will address their conservation efforts and offer a demonstration of their filtration capacity. Another presentation onboard will focus on identification and invasive species concerns.

Questions about Floating Classrooms, ideas for future sessions, and inquiries about sponsoring events may be addressed to John Zaktansky at midsusriver@gmail.com.



