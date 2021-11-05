Williamsport -- The mysterious hellbender, a resident of some of our cleanest local streams, has been elevated from its status as a nuisance species in the early 1900s to its 2019 designation as the Pennsylvania State Amphibian through the work of local high school students.

Student leaders involved in the Chesapeake Bay Foundation played a crucial role in state recognition of the Eastern Hellbender. According to a Pa. government press release announcing the change, the hellbender represents river water quality.

"The hellbender is quite sensitive to poor water quality and pollution, so its presence in the state’s waterways helps us gauge how clean that water is," said Representative Sheryl Deloizer.

In an upcoming public meeting hosted by Susquehanna Chapter Trout Unlimited, Dr. Peter J. Petokas of Lycoming College will describe his 15 years of research on the hellbender salamander in Pennsylvania. He will address the species’ historical and current distribution in Pennsylvania and North America, its life history traits and evolutionary relationship to other amphibians, and conservation efforts to restore habitat and raise and release hellbenders to the wild.

Also scheduled at the meeting are the annual election of chapter officers and directors, and tribute to Bill O’Connor, conservationist, renowned fishing mentor, and former owner of the historic E. Hille Angler Supply House.

The public meeting will be on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.at Covenant Central Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, at the rear of 807 West Fourth Street in Williamsport (enter off of Campbell St.). For more information, please see the chapter’s website at susquehannatu.com.

Dr. Peter J. Petokas earned his Doctorate in Ecology from Binghamton University and a Master of Science in Wildlife Ecology and Management from the State University of New York, College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse. His research interests include the study of amphibians and reptiles, conservation biology, vernal pool and wetland ecology, fish ecology, and the restoration of streams and watersheds.