LAWRENCEVILLE, PA - A single-vehicle crash had fire personnel a bit surprised as a utility pole that was hit snapped off and came to rest sitting on the vehicle's front passenger tire.

The accident was reported at 61 Mechanic Street around 6:25AM as snow and freezing rain fell briefly across the town on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

FNN was told the driver suffered just minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital. However, driver was said to have been shaken up a bit.

Crews and EMS units from Lawrenceville and Tioga responded to to this incident.

Roadways were very icy in the area and along the Route 15 Highway. In fact, there a second crash reported due to weather conditions at the 196 Exit to Lawrenceville around 6:30AM. There were also no injuries involved in that crash. Crews from Lawrenceville, Tioga and Lindley were said to have assisted with the second accident.

Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigations of both crashes in which road conditions and weather played a role in.

If FNN receives more information, it will be added to this article.