Towanda, Pa. — Laurel Health has welcomed a new registered dental hygienist to Towanda, Erin Barrett, RDH. Barrett will be seeing patients of all ages at Laurel Dental Towanda, 346 York Avenue.

“I really enjoy helping people become more comfortable seeking the dental care they need, especially patients who have had a challenging dental experience previously,” Barrett shared. “I empathize with people who are nervous about getting their teeth cleaned and focus on providing thorough but gentle instrumentation to keep my patients healthy and smiling.”

Barrett realized from a young age that she liked to help and educate others, and her father sparked her interest in dentistry. She has an extensive background in providing dental hygiene, including prophylaxis treatment, periodontal scaling, imaging, cleanings, and patient education to support preventive care and oral health wellness.

A graduate of Penn College, Barrett has earned her Associate of Science in Dental Hygiene and Bachelor of Science in Health Science. In her free time, she is an avid flower gardener, loves a good mystery novel, and enjoys spending time with her husband and three boys.

Laurel Dental offers complete dentistry services for all ages including routine cleanings, exams, imaging, fillings, crowns, cosmetic dentistry, implants, and health education. All Laurel Health Centers are federally qualified health centers and offer a sliding fee program to income-eligible families to help with coverage gaps, copays, medications, and deductibles.

To make an appointment at Laurel Dental in Towanda, call (570) 828-3992.

