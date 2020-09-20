Tioga County, Pa. -- The Laurel Health Centers and Laurel Pediatrics are offering flu shots by appointment throughout October. With seven locations throughout Tioga County, protection is only a call away.

With COVID-19 still spreading across the U.S., flu season is poised to be especially challenging this year. The CDC highly recommends that everyone, especially those who are vulnerable to the flu such as very young children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals, receives a flu shot. October is considered an ideal time for a flu vaccination to ensure that the protection it offers lasts throughout all of flu season.

There are many strains of influenza, and which types are most prevalent during flu season can change every year. The specific flu strains covered by the flu shot likewise change each year based on health professionals' predictions. Flu shots can help prevent people from catching certain types of flu and make flu symptoms milder in those who do catch it.

In addition to getting a flu shot, Laurel Health recommends frequently washing hands for 20 seconds, masking in public, and distancing from other people.

To schedule your flu shot or make an appointment at the center of your choice, call 1-833-LAURELHC (1-833-528-7354). For a full list of locations, visit laurelhc.org.