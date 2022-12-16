Due to yesterday's inclement weather, all Laurel Health sites will open on a delayed start today, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m., including their seven Laurel Health Centers, Laurel Pediatrics, Laurel Behavioral Health, Laurel Dental, and the Laurel Health & Wellness Center.

Laurel Health is reaching out to scheduled patients directly to transition appointments as needed. Patients are encouraged to call their center prior to travel during winter weather events, as changing weather conditions may necessitate additional rescheduling to prioritize patient and staff safety.

For additional delays or closure updates, please stay tuned to this page, and stay safe.

