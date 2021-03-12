Mansfield/Wellsboro, Pa. – The Laurel Health Centers are excited to announce two new certified registered nurse practitioners joining the provider team: Scott Kroll and Linda Thorp. Kroll will be seeing patients at the Wellsboro Laurel Health Center, and Thorp will work in the Mansfield Laurel Health Center.

Kroll has always loved science and working with people, and after seeing the compassionate care delivered to his family growing up, he knew medicine was the perfect combination of his interests.

“Taking care of patients and getting to see the positive changes you’ve made in their lives is very rewarding. I worked in intensive care environments for a long time but fell in love with family medicine during my rotations and knew I wanted to move in that direction,” Kroll said.

Kroll received his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Olivet Nazarene University and his Master of Science in Nursing from St. Francis University in Illinois. He was also nominated by his peers for the H.O.P.E. Award at Presence St. Mary’s Hospital for exemplifying their values of honesty, oneness, people, and excellence.

Prior to joining Laurel Health, he worked as a surgical intensive care unit nurse and a travel nurse caring for critically ill patients. Originally from Kankakee Illinois, Scott relocated to the area with his wife, a Northcentral Pennsylvania local, and is excited to connect with Tioga County’s close-knit community.

Linda Thorp is a lifelong local who brings 33 years of in-depth nursing experience across a wide range of specialties, including emergency care, case management, staff development, family medicine, diabetes education, care coordination, and home health/hospice services.

“I became a certified registered nurse practitioner to make a positive difference in people’s lives. I enjoy working in family medicine because it allows me to really get to know people and build long-lasting relationships with my patients,” Thorp said.

She received her Master of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University in Illinois and is passionate about caring for patients of all ages. Thorp specializes in addressing chronic conditions like Crohn’s Disease and caring for seniors.

Prior to joining Laurel Health, she worked as an emergency department team leader with active roles in case management, clinical coordination, and staff development. She is married with two adult children, and in her free time, she likes to read and spend time with her beagle puppy.

To make an appointment with Scott Kroll, call (570) 724-1010. To set up an appointment with Linda Thorp, call (570) 662-2002. Both traditional onsite appointments and telemedicine visits are available at all Laurel Health locations. To learn more about Laurel Health’s family medicine and specialty services, visit laurelhc.org.