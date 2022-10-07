Participants are encouraged to schedule their shot in advance with their preferred Health Center, but walk-ins are also accepted. You do not have to be an established Laurel Health patient to schedule your flu vaccine.

Tioga and Bradford Counties — Annual flu shots are a handy way to reduce the impact of flu season. To make flu shots easy and convenient, Laurel Health is offering community drive-through shot clinics at seven locations and Laurel Pediatrics throughout the month of October.

Participants will remain in their vehicles for the event. Please bring an insurance card (if applicable). Flu shot prices depend on patient insurance; if cost is an issue, contact the Laurel Health Centers and ask about their sliding fee program, which assists income-eligible families with healthcare costs.

If you cannot attend one of the drive-through clinics, the Laurel Health Centers and Laurel Pediatrics are also offering flu shots by appointment in the offices all fall. For a full list of locations and contact information, visit laurelhc.org.



There are many strains of influenza, and the dominant type can change from year to year. This is why flu shots are updated every year. A flu shot can help prevent you from catching the flu or make symptoms milder if you catch it.

October is considered the ideal time for flu vaccinations in our region.

To schedule your flu shot or make an appointment at the center of your choice, call 1-833-LAURELHC (1-833-528-7354).