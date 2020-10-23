Tioga County, Pa. -- This year's health insurance open enrollment period opens on November 1, with some big changes in place. For the first time, Pennsylvania residents will seek out health insurance plans through the new state insurance exchange, Pennie.com, instead of the federal exchange, healthcare.gov. Pennie accounts are automatically created for former healthcare.gov users.

Laurel Health Centers is offering free assistance with navigating the new Pennie system for both Laurel patients and non-patients. Support is available for commercial plans, Medicaid, and sliding fee programs. For Medicare help, patients should contact their Social Security Office or local Area Agency on Aging.

“We assist patients with understanding and comparing their options for coverage through the new state marketplace and/or insurance affordability programs like Medicaid and CHIP,” explains Carla Westlake, LHC certified application counselor. “Our goal is to help everyone find a health plan that is a good fit. Anyone planning to enroll in health insurance this fall or who is currently uninsured/underinsured and looking for the right affordable coverage is welcome to make an appointment.”

To set up an appointment, call (570) 723-3424 or visit laurelhc.org.

Open enrollment begins on November 1 and lasts through January 15, 2021. December 15 is the last day to enroll for coverage that will begin on January 1, 2021. Otherwise, coverage will begin in February.