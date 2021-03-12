Lawrenceville, Pa. – The Pennie healthcare marketplace has reopened for a special spring enrollment period, which will last through May 15.

To help patients sign up for health insurance coverage, Laurel Health Centers will host a free enrollment event by appointment on April 7 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lawrenceville Laurel Health Center, 32 East Lawrence Road.

Appointments can be conducted by phone or in-person, but all appointments must be scheduled in advance by calling (570) 723-3424. All on-site visits will follow Laurel Health’s strict COVID-19 prevention protocols, and participants will be given pre-registration instructions for their arrival including masking and pre-screening for symptoms. Being a Laurel Health patient is not necessary to set up an appointment.

“Our goal is to help everyone find a health plan that is a good fit. If you are struggling to find a health plan that’s a good fit for you and your family, want to address a change in your coverage needs, or need help navigating the new Pennsylvania insurance marketplace, the Laurel Health Centers are here to help,” adds Carla Westlake, LHC certified application counselor. “If you cannot attend the April 7th enrollment event, simply call 570-723-3424 to arrange another appointment at your convenience.”

Key Things to Know:

Spring open enrollment for health insurance is now through May 15, 2021

Those already enrolled in a marketplace plan can switch plans during this period

May 15, 2021 is the last day to enroll in marketplace plans on Pennie.com

Coverage begins on the first of the month following your enrollment in a plan

If you lose your health insurance outside of the open enrollment period, you may be eligible for special enrollment

If you need help navigating Pennie.com, choosing a health plan, or determining if you’re eligible for financial assistance, Laurel Health counselors are available to support you and make the process less stressful. LHC counselors explain the basics, compare coverage, and help patients make informed decisions.

The Laurel Health Centers provide support and enrollment assistance for commercial Pennie.com marketplace plans, Medicaid, and sliding fee programs. For help with Medicare plans, patients should contact their social security office or local Area Agency on Aging office.

Free appointments are available year-round to discuss insurance concerns, and enrollment/application help is available throughout the full open enrollment period.

“We assist patients with understanding and comparing their options for coverage through the new state marketplace and/or insurance affordability programs like Medicaid and CHIP,” explains Westlake. “Anyone who needs to switch plans, wants to enroll in health insurance this spring, or who is currently uninsured/underinsured and looking for the right affordable coverage is welcome to make a free appointment.”

To review available plans, resources, FAQs, programs, and deadlines, visit Pennie.com. For more information on choosing a plan or to make a free appointment with an LHC application counselor, call (570) 723-3424 or visit laurelhc.org.