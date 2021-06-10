Troy, Pa. - In order to expand the availability of affordable family medicine and behavioral health services in Bradford County, the Laurel Health Centers recently purchased the former Arnot Health Clinic in Troy, located at 45 Mud Creek Road.

The practice's current providers and staff will join Laurel Health and the facility will be renamed to the Troy Laurel Health Center.

Personnel joining the new location include Richard Husband, DO and Angela Mosser, CRNP. Laurel Health also plans to add more providers over the summer to expand on-site services.

Laurel Health Centers are committed to caring for all patients regardless of their ability to pay. Services include free insurance enrollment assistance and a sliding fee program to provide discounts to income-eligible families, which can help with coverage gaps, copays, medications, and deductibles.

“Many rural families struggle with access and healthcare costs. The Laurel Health Centers believe in affordable care for everyone. We will be expanding access to family medicine and specialty care like chiropractic and behavioral health services right at the Troy clinic. This ensures all families can afford expert, compassionate care close-to-home with the same great providers they know and trust,” explained James A. Nobles, President & CEO of the Laurel Health Centers.

Laurel Health Centers offer family medicine, behavioral health services, and specialty care for patients of all ages throughout Tioga county with sites in Blossburg, Mansfield, Lawrenceville, Westfield, Elkland, and Wellsboro. There are six Tioga County-based health centers, two dental clinics, the Laurel Health and Wellness Center, Laurel Behavioral Health, and Laurel Pediatrics.

“Angela and I are excited to become part of the Laurel Health family and expand the care available onsite at our clinic while continuing to provide the same excellent care to our Troy community,” said Richard Husband, DO.

Laurel Health’s services include primary care, pediatrics, women’s health, dental services, internal medicine, chiropractic care, sports medicine, mental health counseling, preventive wellness care, nutrition/diabetes education, care coordination, chronic disease management, insurance enrollment assistance, and more.

"Laurel Health takes a holistic whole-person approach to patient care, offering comprehensive physical and mental health services on location. We address not only the physical health needs, but also mental, social, and emotional health needs to improve patients’ overall well-being,” added Nobles.

“It has been a privilege caring for the Troy and Canton communities. While this moment is bittersweet for Arnot Health, patients will be in great hands with Laurel Health, and we will work closely with them to ensure this transition is as seamless for patients as possible,” said Cary Muggleton, Chief Administrative Officer.

The Troy Laurel Health Center is currently accepting new patients. For more information or to make an appointment at the Troy Laurel Health Center, call (570) 297-3746.