Mansfield, Pa. — Laurel Health Center of Mansfield is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Yekalo Beyene, who is now accepting new patients of all ages. Dr. Beyene has a special interest in serving rural areas and is enthusiastic about his new position.

Dr. Beyene specializes in primary care services and family medicine. He is experienced in leading rural health initiatives to improve both access to and quality of care. He also has a background in treating addiction.

“What I enjoy about family medicine is getting to know my patients. To successfully treat the whole patient and address all of their needs, we must know them and what matters to them. Family medicine gives us that opportunity to connect. The time you spend with patients and showing them that you care really matters,” Dr. Beyene said.

“I have been working in FQHC clinics for the last 10 years, as I have found it very rewarding to work in medically underserved areas. I chose medicine to help people, and I appreciate the mission of FQHCs—assuring that anyone can get the healthcare services they need, regardless of their income, origin, race, or sex, including patients who do not have the means to be seen at private practices.”

He first trained as an electrical engineer before pursuing medicine. His interest in healthcare was piqued through studying alongside his pre-med friends, and soon he was on a path to delivering care in rural areas.

Dr. Beyene earned his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine. Prior to joining Laurel Health, he worked with Aspirus Grandview Hospital in Michigan, the River Valley Health & Dental Clinic in Williamsport, and PA Primary Health Network in Lewistown.

To make an appointment with Dr. Beyene, call (570) 662-2002. For more information, visit laurelhc.org.

