Mansfield, Pa. — Laurel Health in Mansfield has developed a new walk-in care program for patients who need quick care, but may not have a severe enough issue to warrant a trip to the emergency room. Now, patients can walk into the Mansfield Laurel Health Center and simply ask to be seen by the walk-in care provider on shift.

Walk-in hours will be offered from 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Mansfield Laurel Health Center, located at 416 South Main St.

“Sometimes patients have acute health issues needing prompt attention that don’t warrant a trip to the ER,” explains Dr. Richard Husband, Laurel Health’s Chief Medical Officer. “Laurel Health’s new walk-in care service in Mansfield is designed to bridge that gap by providing more same-day access for acute, non-emergency needs like sinus infections, earaches, sprains, minor cuts and burns, UTIs, and rashes.”

Walk-in patients will see a provider whose schedule is solely dedicated to walk-in hours that day. If the patient’s need is confirmed to be appropriate for walk-in care (not a health emergency), they will then wait to be seen until a walk-in care provider is available. Patients will wait in their car or in the waiting room based on their condition, the clinic’s available space, and current safety protocols. The Mansfield walk-in care provider team will be primarily led by James Biery, PA-C and Katie O’Reilly, CRNP.

Walk-in care is intended for acute care needs only, not including life-threatening emergencies like heart attacks, strokes, seizures, severe wounds or burns, or traumatic injuries that require triage, emergency, or inpatient care.

Conditions appropriate for walk-in appointments include:

Sinus infections

Minor cuts and burns

Sprains and strains

COVID-19 symptoms

Strep throat/cough

Cold and flu symptoms

Earaches

Pink eye

Rashes

Urinary tract infections (UTIs)

Allergies

Acute onset diarrhea

Tick/insect bites

Nosebleeds

Breathing treatments for asthma and COPD exacerbations

Wellness visits like physical exams and well child checks as well as routine follow-ups for chronic conditions will continue to be scheduled appointments.

For more information about Laurel Health’s walk-in care service, call (570) 662-2002 and visit Laurel Health online at laurelhc.org or facebook.com/laurelhc.

