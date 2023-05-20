Blossburg, Pa. — Tina Doud-Kearns, certified registered nurse practitioner (CRNP), has joined the Blossburg Laurel Health Center and will be seeing patients of all ages. She brings nearly 30 years of veteran nursing experience.

Doud-Kearns has an extensive background providing primary care, women’s health, and mental health support in outpatient practices, including FQHCS and community health centers.

“Coming back to Laurel Health is like coming home; I practiced with Laurel in the Elkland area for many years and continued my work with FQHCs when I moved to South Carolina,” she shares. “For the past 15 years, I have worked in an FQHC clinic serving the homeless and transitional population in the Myrtle Beach area and surrounding rural counties.”

She enjoys treating a wide range of conditions in patients of all ages and the chance to build long-term connections with her patients. She is especially passionate about dermatology and women’s healthcare.

“What I love best about family medicine is the wide scope of conditions we treat. Every day is different! I enjoy analyzing patient histories and the detective work that goes into building an accurate diagnosis.”

Doud-Kearns received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Mansfield University in Pennsylvania, her Master of Science in Nursing from Syracuse University in New York, and her Postgraduate Degree in Nursing from the University of Rochester in New York.

In her free time, she enjoys exploring the great outdoors, kayaking, hiking, hunting and fishing, spending time with her daughter, and having a quiet night in with a thrilling true crime read.

Tina Doud-Kearns, CRNP is accepting new patients of all ages at the Blossburg Laurel Health Center at 6 Riverside Plaza. To make an appointment with her, call (570) 638-2174. For more information about Laurel Health's family medicine and primary care services, visit laurelhc.org.

