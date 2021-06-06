Wellsboro, Pa. - Fun and information will be available at The Green in downtown Wellsboro on Saturday, June 12 during the 19th Annual Family Day and Children's Health Fair! The free event will be held rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Each youngster participating in Family Day will be given a free foam rocket or foam ball. There will be a visit by Smokey the Bear and a one-hour dance party at 11 a.m. for preschoolers to 12-year-olds and anyone else who wants to participate.

Families and individuals can visit booths that offer games and creative projects to do on-site or at home, such as planting seeds, making musical instruments, butterflies, or sock monkeys.

Other booths will provide information for children’s health, safety and well-being, on nutrition, mentoring, health insurance, music programs and classes, bike safety, wildfire prevention, water safety, managing childhood asthma, promoting positive mental health, substance abuse and crime prevention, outdoor recreation opportunities, foster parenting and adoption services, pets and much more.

Among the many free treasures at the booths will be comic books, ribbon wands, reusable grocery totes, coloring books, key chains, stickers, children's toothbrushes, pens, pencils and magnets.

In order to protect all youngsters attending Family Day, everyone is asked to wear masks as no vaccine is currently available for children under 12. Additional space has been provided around each booth to allow for social distancing.

Joining forces to organize this special event to kick off the weeklong 2021 Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival are: the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce, Wellsboro Foundation, Inc., UPMC Wellsboro, UPMC Wellsboro Office of Pediatrics, the Tioga County Partnership for Community Health and AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania.

For more information about Laurel Festival events, stop in at the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce office at 114 Main Street in Wellsboro, call (570) 724-1926 or email info@wellsboropa.com.