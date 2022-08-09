Harrisburg, Pa. — It's the final three weeks of the Game Commission's trail camera photo contest, so make sure to submit your entries by the end of the month.

The contest, which opened the first day of summer in June, will wrap up on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Those interested in entering must send one trail camera photo taken during the months of June, July or August of this year, in Pennsylvania, via email, to pgc-contest@pa.gov, with the subject line: "Summer Trail Cam Photo Contest."

All photos will be reviewed and voted on by Game Commission staff and the finalists will be shared to the agency's Facebook page on Sept. 7. The public will then get to vote on their favorite photo!

The deadline for the public to vote will be Sept. 14; winners will be announced by Sept. 15 on the Game Commission's Facebook page.

How to enter:

2022 Summer Trail Cam Photo Contest photos may be submitted via email and need to include your first and last name and the county in which the photo was taken.

There is no cost to enter. Any picture submitted with this contest becomes the property of the Game Commission and may be used for promotional or educational purposes in a manner the Commission deems fit.

Photo contest rules:

Each participant may only enter one photo in the contest. The photo submitted must belong to the participant, must be taken in Pennsylvania, and must be taken during the months of June, July or August. Photos can feature any type of wildlife.

Please note, by submitting a photo into this challenge, you are giving the Pennsylvania Game Commission permission to use or feature your photo on the agency's social media channels and publications.

See the list of official rules here.

Questions about the contest can be sent to pgc-contest@pa.gov.

