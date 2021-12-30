Wellsboro, Pa. – This Friday, Dec. 31, is the last chance to grab an early bird season pass to attend all 17 of the summer's Endless Mountain Music Festival concerts. The festival starts on Friday, July 22 and ends on August 7, 2022. Audiences attending the festival will enjoy a full menu of music presented by world-class musicians at venues in Pennsylvania and New York.

"Those who purchase a $199 early bird season pass will save $245 off the price of admission, so they can miss about half of the concerts and still save money," said Cindy Long, EMMF executive director.

Of the 17 concerts, eight feature the EMMF Symphony Orchestra and nine are chamber music concerts with soloists or ensembles.

Two 2022 performances of the EMMF Symphony Orchestra will feature Corky Siegel, a harmonica virtuoso, composer, blues pianist and singer. The first will be at the Corning Museum of Glass in Corning, N.Y. on Saturday, July 23 and the second will be a pops concert at the Grand Canyon Regional Airport near Wellsboro on Sunday, July 24.

A Chicago native, Siegel has earned an international reputation as one of the world’s great blues harmonica masters. In 1964 at the age of 21, he and Jim Schwall formed the legendary Siegel-Schwall Band, which was instrumental in the Great Blues Revival of the 1960s and 70s.

Siegel has been a guest artist at the EMMF festival three times. In 2007 when he and the festival orchestra performed a piece he had written titled “Symphonic Blues,” in 2015 when he returned for the festival’s 10th anniversary, and again in 2016. On stage, Siegel generates excitement, energy, and lots of applause whether he plays the harmonica or the piano, is performing solo, or is with an ensemble or an orchestra.

Admission to the six Friday and Saturday orchestra concerts is $39 each or $234, and to seven of the nine chamber concerts is $30 each or $210. The total price of admission to 13 of the 17 concerts is $444.

Four of the 17 concerts are free, including the Sunday EMMF orchestra pops concerts on July 24 and Aug. 7 and the chamber concerts at the Yoked Church in Knoxville in Tioga County on Monday, July 25 and under the stars at Cherry Springs State Park near Galeton in Potter County on Sunday, July 31.

For more information about the early bird season pass, call (570) 787-7800 or send a check to the Endless Mountain Music Festival, 130 Main Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901.