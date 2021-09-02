Lawrence Twp., Pa. -- This Saturday, Sept. 4, public help is needed to clean up the South Shore Recreation Area on Cowanesque Lake.

General public volunteers and volunteer groups are asked to meet at 8 a.m. at the last pavilion closest to the boat launch in the South Shore Recreation Area located on the south side of Cowanesque Lake along State Route 49, just five miles west of Lawrenceville.

Those helping are asked not to bring their motor boats, kayaks or canoes to participate in this event as it is not a water-based cleanup.

"The Tompkins Recreation Area and Campground remain closed due to damage caused by recent heavy rains and flooding so we can't meet there," said Dave Snyder, who is spearheading this event. "The efforts of those who can spare a few hours or stay all day will be greatly appreciated."

"We are hoping for a really good turnout," Snyder continued, "The more people who help the more we will be able to get done. Originally, our focus was on trash cleanup but the storm has changed those plans. This cleanup has turned into a well timed event. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers staff have been working hard to clean up the debris so the recreation areas can be reopened for public use. This will really give staff a boost toward achieving that goal."

Participants are encouraged to bring rakes of any type and size, wear sturdy leather closed toe work boots, durable leather work gloves and long pants, such as dungarees or work pants. "The debris is mostly trees and branches so clothing may get stained during the cleanup," said Snyder.

For more information, contact Dave Snyder at friendsofthclakes@gmail.com. Information is also posted on the Friends of Tioga-Hammond and Cowanesque Lake Facebook page.

Related reading: Volunteers needed in Tioga County for Cowanesque Lake cleanup project in September