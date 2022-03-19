New York, NY -- No one can keep the Lab down!

The American Kennel Club announced at a virtual press conference this week at the AKC Museum of the Dog that the ever-popular Labrador retriever is the nation's favorite dog for the 31st consecutive year.

While the loveable Lab remains a constant at the top of the charts, the poodle has pawed its way back into the top five, bumping the perennial favorite bulldog out for the first time in almost a decade.

The bulldog has been a fixture among the top five most popular breeds since 2012. This is the first time the Poodle has been back in the top five since 1997.

"The versatile, family-friendly Labrador Retriever has solidified itself as America's dog," said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. "With their loving, outgoing personality and eager-to-please attitude, it's no surprise that the Lab has been able to continue its record-breaking run as the most popular breed in the U.S. As always, we encourage people to do their research to make sure they are not just getting a purebred dog, but most importantly a well-bred dog from a responsible breeder." Other movers and shakers in 2021 include the Flat-Coated Retriever, which jumped 10 spots year over year (#103 in 2020 and #93 in 2021). Making a comeback over the past decade are Cane Corso (#68 in 2011 and #21 in 2021), Wirehaired Pointing Griffons (#93 in 2011 and #60 in 2021), Giant Schnauzers (#96 in 2011 and #65 in 2021), Xoloitzcuintli (#156 in 2011 and #119 in 2021), Beaucerons (#145 in 2011 and #121 in 2021) and Sealyham Terriers (#164 in 2011 and #139 in 2021). Enjoy dogs on Instagram? Here's where some of social media's favorites fall on the list: Pembroke Welsh Corgi (#11), Yorkshire Terrier (#13), Siberian Husky (#19) and Pug (#33).



