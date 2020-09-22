Mifflinburg, Pa. – A $3,500 grant from the PPL Foundation will help the Merrill Linn Conservancy build foot bridges and make improvements to the Koons Trail near the Hassenplug Covered Bridge.

Located within the Buffalo Creek riparian corridor, the trail is part of a 30-acre property once owned by Mifflinburg resident and business woman, Mary Koons.

Koons entrusted oversight of the property to the Linn Conservancy through a conservation easement in the 1990's.

The trail was laid out by former Mifflinburg Middle School teacher Joe Southerton, whose students contributed to the development of the trail.

Current owners of the property, Ryan and Samantha Sabo, expanded access to the property by creating additional walkways in adjacent wetland meadows and fields.

“We are sincerely grateful to PPL. The funds will help create much needed footbridges along the paths, which meander within restored wetlands south of the covered bridge,” said Geoff Goodenow, the conservancy’s executive director. “Visitors to the area note seeing wildflowers, various types of birds and hearing a seasonal chorus of amphibians.”

A trailhead kiosk at a small parking area south of the covered bridge provides information about the site. The area is private property but is open to the public from dawn to dusk for people on foot and pets on a leash.