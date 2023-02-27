Elysburg, Pa. — Crews at Knoebels Amusement Resort have been spending the off-season assembling its newest ride — a classic 1960s-era Bayern Kurve.

The park recently shared photos on Facebook of its progress, which began last spring.

"For those wondering, 'What in the world is a Bayern Kurve?': It’s a 32-passenger ride that can reach top speeds of 70 miles per hour!" the post said. "Sixteen cars lined up front to back hold two passengers each and travel around a circular track."

The new ride takes the place of the 1001 Nacht, located near the Merry Mixer, Skloosh, and Pioneer Train, park officials said.

The ride was originally manufactured in 1963 and there are only three operating examples in existence, they added. To build Knoebels' Bayern Kurve, parts from two other Kurves were refurbished, including one from Fun Spot Park in Indiana and another that was used on the carnival circuit in the United States and Europe.

Both rides had been sitting in storage in Louisiana for decades before being loaded on to four tractor trailers for the $1,315-mile journey to Knoebels, park officials said.

Knoebels is set to open for the weekends on April 29 and will open seven days a week beginning May 29.

