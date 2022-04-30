Elysburg, Pa. — Knoebels Amusement Resort opened this weekend for its 96th season with sunny skies and enthusiastic parkgoers enjoying a bevy of rides, carnival games, and food.

Although a handful of rides remained closed — most notably, its newest roller coaster, Impulse, most of the amusement park was up and running. Due to staffing shortages, the park has reduced its hours of operation this year, opening from noon to 8 p.m. Previously, the park hours were 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Popular rides like the Skyway, Skloosh, and the Flyers were closed, as was the The Wharf eatery, but riders eagerly lined up for the Twister and Phoenix roller coasters, and the Log Flume, which were in operation.

New pizza earns mixed reviews

At the former Cesari's Pizza stand, a long line of guests waited to try the newest fare — a pizza recipe developed by Pizzette Cucina Siciliana of Conyngham.

The Cesari family recently announced their retirement after nearly 40 years at the park.

For Sandy Moyer, who's been brining her family to the park for decades, the new pizza recipe missed the mark.

"It was OK," she shrugged. "It was too thin and the sauce wasn't great."

Daughter Chris Diamond, New Jersey, agreed the crust was too thin, but she's always preferred the pizza offering on the other side of the park, anyway. They both said they miss the white and broccoli pizzas Cesari's used to offer.

Stephanie Eglinton wasn't impressed with the new pizza either, but her children were fans, she said.

"Even the ones who don't like pizza loved it," she said.

Knoebels has also introduced an app this year that includes a map of the park, exclusive discounts, ride wait times, and a day planner to help organize trips. It can be downloaded on apple.co/3Kh3Crp or Android bit.ly/KnoebelsAppAndroid devices.

The park will remain open only on the weekends until the last week of May, when it reopens seven days a week.

