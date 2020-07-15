KIND Healthy Snacks has issued a voluntary recall of a limited number of Oats & Honey Granola with Toasted Coconut pouches due to the presence of sesame seeds. The bar does not list sesame seeds as an ingredient in the product.

The label does list "sesame seeds" in the "may contain" section of the label, however.

Individuals who are allergic or sensitive to sesame seeds should avoid eating the product. Those who do not have an allergy or sensitivity to sesame seeds may safely eat the granola.

The issue arose because KIND recently changed the recipe of the Oats & Honey Granola to exclude sesame seeds, but a recent batch accidentally used the old recipe.

The recall applies to one flavor:

KIND Oats & Honey Granola with Toasted Coconut. The product is sold in a plastic pouch and is available in two sizes – 11 ounces (UPC: 60265217186-4) or 17 ounces (UPC: 60265225101-6).

The impacted product can be identified by looking for the Best By date, which is located on the bottom of the pouch.

For the 11oz pouch, the Best By dates range from April 4, 2021 to June 1, 2021.

For the 17oz pouch, the Best By dates range from April 30, 2021 to June 1, 2021

No other KIND products are affected by this recall. For more information about the recalled product including affected lot codes, please click here.

Customers who have purchased the recalled granola and cannot eat it due to an allergy or sensitivity should keep the packaging and contact KIND by emailing customerservice@kindsnacks.com.