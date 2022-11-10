Wellsboro, Pa. — After much success with past children's series, Kevin Coolidge, bookstore owner and children's book author, is set to release a new series about cats.

The new series focuses on the antagonists of Coolidge's existing "Totally Ninja Raccoons" universe. The first book of the series will be released later in November.

According to Coolidge, 65 percent of children reading his Totally Ninja Raccoons books are boys between the ages of 7 and 10 and 30 percent are girls in the same age bracket. The remaining five percent of fans are adults.

Coolidge explained that his goal in writing a new series about cats is to encourage more girls to read. Ideally, girls who read the new cat series will become interested in reading the Totally Ninja Raccoons books.

"The Cat Board and the Cardboard Caper" focuses on an international organization of cats that plots against both the Totally Ninja Raccoons and humanity as a whole. Like most cats, the Cat Board has a strange fascination with cardboard boxes. The organization has hatched a plan to secure all of the world's cardboard and boxes, but will they succeed?

“Cats love boxes. Boxes are important to commerce. Control the flow of cardboard and boxes and you control the world, or at least that’s the Cat Board’s plan. You might have suspected that cats want to take over the world, and now you know it’s true,” Kevin Coolidge explained.

Coolidge has always enjoyed writing about the Cat Board's antics within the Totally Ninja Raccoons series, and he felt that they could provide enough material for their own spinoff series. He also hopes to attract new readers who may prefer cats over raccoons while giving his existing fans new adventures to follow.

“People often ask me where my ideas come from. It’s often hard to explain, but the new book is definitely influenced by my blue-collar background and my most recent experience of working in a box factory,” said Coolidge.

Coolidge loves writing and operating From My Shelf Books & Gifts, but economic difficulties led him to start working in a factory to help his family and business through tough times. In addition to the Cardboard Caper, he is planning to write additional Cat Board and Totally Ninja Raccoons stories. Readers do not need to be familiar with the Totally Ninja Raccoons series in order to enjoy the Cat Board spinoff.

Signed, personalized copies of “The Cat Board and the Cardboard Caper” can be ordered now in advance of its publication by calling From My Shelf Books & Gifts at (570) 724-5793. Copies can also be reserved in-person by stopping in at Coolidge’s bookstore at 7 East Avenue in Wellsboro.

