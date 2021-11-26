It's that time of year again! The same 20 songs are playing in every department store, the in-laws are making that awful fruit salad nobody eats, and the to-do list keeps growing. 'Tis the season...for stress.

The Holiday season can be stressful. Between spending time with immediate and extended family, the financial pressures of buying gifts, and managing our other commitments, it can feel overwhelming.

But, the Holiday season is also a time for setting new intentions and incorporating new traditions. If you're someone who feels stressed or overwhelmed during the Holiday season, this year is a great time to start a new tradition; one that's proven to reduce stress and promote overall wellness: yoga.

If your immediate reaction to yoga is something like, "No way, I can't even touch my toes," don't worry. Yoga is for all bodies, of all ages, shapes and sizes. There's so much more to yoga than flexibility.

Yoga is a holistic practice that involves moving the body into specific poses, deep breathing, and meditation to promote well-being in the physical and mental body. The origins of yoga can be traced back to northern India over 5,000 years ago.

Today, there are many different styles of yoga which are practiced all over the world. A National Health Interview Study conducted in 2012 reported that 94% of people in the United States practice yoga for overall wellness. Participants said doing yoga also helped them to:

reduce stress

improve sleep

exercise more regularly

Cut back on alcoholic beverages and/or cigarettes

The list of the benefits of yoga goes on and on, but at the top of the list is reduced stress and enhanced feelings of wellness. These benefits make yoga a great way to combat the stress of the Holiday season.

If you're not sure where to start or what to do, don't worry! We've created a series of 10-20 minute yoga videos available on our youtube channel. Carve out some time for yourself and give this "Sweater Season" yoga video a try!