Watsontown, Pa. - The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership invites paddling and film enthusiasts to join the 2021 Float & Films event on Saturday, June 26. The day will be split into two parts: the float in the morning and the films in the afternoon.

Kayak rentals will be available for participants who don't have their own or would rather not lug theirs to the venue.

Tickets to the float only are available for $15 per adult and $12 per child.

The Float begins at 8 a.m. at the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Watsontown Launch. Floaters will launch into the West Branch Susquehanna River and travel 7.5 miles down the river to Lewisburg, stopping at Bic's Water Sports.

Paddlers are encouraged to enjoy the sights during the leisurely trip, especially the wildlife along the river. Following the paddle, participants are invited to a light lunch.

The Watsontown launch site is located on Park Road near the William (Jack) Marshall Recreation Area.

The Films will be shown at Campus Theatre, one of the last art deco style single-screen movie theaters located at 413 Market St, Lewisburg. The international paddling films will consist of features from the 2020 World Paddling Film Festival.

The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership hopes that these films will inspire everybody to explore rivers, lakes, and oceans and embrace the outdoor and paddling lifestyle!

Films will be shown from 1 to 3 p.m. To join the film portion only, tickets are $15 per person.

Tickets for both the float and films are $28 per adult, $25 per child.