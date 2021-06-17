President Biden has officially signed a bill commemorating “Juneteenth” as a recognized Federal holiday.

On Tuesday night the Senate unanimously moved to make Juneteenth a holiday and Wednesday evening the house passed the bill as well, leaving President Biden to officially decree June 19 a celebration of the official end of slavery by way of a Federal holiday.

Juneteenth commemorates the official freeing of the last slaves. On that day in 1865, Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to inform the last slaves of their freedom, two and a half years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

“Throughout history Juneteenth has been known by many names: Jubilee Day, Freedom Day, Liberation Day, Emancipation Day, and today, a national holiday,” Vice President Kamala Harris said. Harris, the nations first African-American Vice President also noted that slaves contributed to the building of the White House.

“By making Juneteenth a Federal holiday, all Americans can feel the power of this day and learn from our history and celebrate progress and grapple with the distance we’ve come but the distance we have to travel,” said President Biden.

Multiple major corporations such as Twitter, Nike, and the NFL have already recognized Juneteenth as a paid holiday. Some states, including Texas, Virginia, Washington, and New York also recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday for state employees prior to the bill being signed.

The holiday is the first new official holiday created by congress since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was established in 1983.

Lycoming Tri-County NAACP Juneteenth celebration in Brandon Park, Williamsport

The Lycoming Tri-County NAACP group is partnering with the CommUnity Zone in Lewisburg and other Williamsport community organizations including the TLC, YWCA, and the James V. Brown Library to celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday, June 19, at Brandon Park from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The day-long celebration begins at the Freedom Road Cemetery at 9 a.m. Prayer at 9:15 will be followed by a one-mile Peace Walk to Brandon Park, a vigil for black lives and the singing of the Black National Anthem at 10:30 a.m.

Mayor Derek Slaughter will speak, and attendees will hear from keynote guest Adrian Miller, a nationally known culinary historian, chef, and author, followed by an afternoon of performances, displays, photographing and interviewing of local citizens, roving historical characters, food, music, dance, the spoken word, and more.