For 99.99% of the population, experience with shark attacks has come cinematically. While films like the “The Meg” and “Sharknado” have carried this genre into the 21st century, few would debate that the original “Jaws” was the masterpiece which will never be replicated.

Therefore, one could easily make the argument that June 29 marks the anniversary of the most famous and influential shark attack in American history. It was the (fictional) day that Alex Kitner was eaten by the shark off of Amity Island.

Of course there were other attacks during the film, starting with the skinny-dipping girl at the beginning and ending with Quint in the closing scene, but it was the attack on the Kitner boy—killed in broad daylight in the middle of a crowded beach—who sent the shark hunt in motion.

Lee Fierro, who played the mother of Alex Kitner, etched herself in movie fans’ memories when she showed up on the beach, dressed in all black, and slapped Chief Brody (Anthony Perkins) across the face.

Decades after the film was released, a coincidence added a fantastic anecdote to the iconic story.

Fierro walked into a Massachusetts sea food restaurant and noticed there was an “Alex Kitner sandwhich” on the menu. When she asked about the unique name, she was told the owner of the restaurant, Jeffrey Voorhees, had played the part of the boy in the original movie. The theatrical mother and son were reunited and hadn’t seen each other since the original filming.

Fierro died in 2020 at the age of 91.

