Williamsport, Pa. — The Pajama Factory will feature its typical open studio events with an added comedy night for its First Friday on July 1.

Artists' open studios will be free to browse from 6-9 p.m., with Tommy Greico's art on display in Gallery 1307. The comedy show, hosted by St. Nell's writing house, begins at 8 p.m. Spoken Word is also returning due to popular demand.

Following the comedy show, The B!tch Tones will play music for the after-party and Boom City Brewery will be in the house.

The comedian lineup

Kate Willett has appeared on the Colbert Show, Netflix's "The Comedy Lineup," Comedy Central's "CC Stand-Up Featuring," Comedy Central's "Jim Jefferies Show," and Viceland's "Flophouse." She also co-hosts the podcast "Reply Guys."

Chloe Radcliffe is a comic and writer for "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," has been named a TBS Comic to Watch, and has appeared on Epix. In 2018, Chloe was listed as one of Thrillist's 50 Best Undiscovered Comics. She balances being incredulous with being delightful and draws from her experience of having a huge birthmark on her cheek. She produced Minneapolis’ 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival from 2017-2019.

Hollie Harper is the founder of sketch and musical comedy group American Candy. She teaches at Gold Comedy, and is a board member and teacher for Stand Up! Girls. She hosts West Side Comedy Club and is the creative director of the 2021 Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest. She is also the creator, writer, producer, and host of "Hella Late with Hollie Harper" on Bric TV.

Ellen Doyle has toured across the U.S. with autobiographical humor told with the lovable bitterness of an east coaster. With topics ranging from her family to being jealous of the wrong things as a child, she tells jokes with a take no prisoners approach. Sarcastic, dark, unapologetic, yet insanely charming, Ellen says what she thinks — although most of those thoughts should probably be kept to herself.

Emily Flake is a writer, cartoonist, illustrator, and performer. Her work often appears in the New Yorker, McSweeney's, and other publications. Her most recent book is "That Was Awkward: the Art and Etiquette of the Awkward Hug." She is also the founder and proprietress of St. Nell's Humor Writing Residency here in Williamsport, a residency program for women and nonbinary-identified people working in any humor-related discipline.

The evening will be hosted by Billy Kelly. Billy is the co-host of MULLET Comedy, a weekly open mic in Lewisburg. His Audible Original, "This Is a Family Show!" is a stand-up comedy experience that parents and kids can enjoy together. We've been assured that he is the second-nicest man in comedy.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.