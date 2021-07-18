Williamsport, Pa. - The Uptown Music Collective is set to present its annual free Summer Music Festival on Sat., July 24 at Williamsport’s Brandon Park Band Shell.

The day’s festivities will begin at 1 p.m. with free music performances all day as well as food vendors, raffles, and more.

Music will run throughout the day and feature a variety of performances including the annual Collective Summer Music Showcase in which younger Collective students are featured performing songs of their choosing in full-band arrangements, as well as performances from the school’s Community Performance Groups.

The Collective will be running a raffle throughout the day for a brand new electric guitar, donated by K&S Music in South Williamsport, which will be given away before the closing of the event.

Food vendors including Bruster’s Ice Cream, Leonard’s Backyard Bistro, and Derone's Dynamite Dogs will be on site.

This is a family event designed to engage all ages of children and adults through high-quality live music.

The Summer Music Showcase is a much-anticipated performance event for the students of the Uptown Music Collective, many of whom have been preparing for months for this opportunity to perform to family, friends, and the Williamsport community on the bandshell stage.

“Our student showcases are always an exciting time for the Collective,” said Jared Mondell, UMC assistant executive director.

This event is sponsored in part, through partnerships with Hudock Capital Group, Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, and K&S Music South Williamsport.

“It’s a chance for everyone to check out the up-and-coming talent at the Collective. The Summer Showcase is especially exciting because of its part in our annual Summer Music Fest, the whole thing makes for a great family day in the park," Mondell added.

Additional partners for this event include KFC Williamsport, Pennsylvania College of Technology, UPMC, Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, Lycoming College, The Williamsport Sun-Gazette, and Woodlands Bank. Media sponsors include Backyard Broadcasting, Lamar Advertising, 92.1 WSQV, NorthCentralPa.com, The Graphic Hive, and Engage Media.