Williamsport, Pa - Sometimes called Central Pennsylvania's Robin Hood or the King of Bootleggers, Prince Farrington - "Prince" being his name, not a title - was a moonshiner known for his high-quality illicit brews, being relentlessly hunted by the FBI and IRS, and generously overpaying local farmers for ingredients.

This year, the Lycoming County Visitors Bureau and local breweries are paying their respects to this famed outlaw with Prince Farrington's Bootlegger Tour, a year-long, self-guided tasting tour.

To participate, purchase a passport from the Lycoming County Visitors Bureau for $30. Your passport will include information about Prince Farrington and a guide to ten participating breweries. After receiving the passport, you have one year to travel to all ten businesses for tastings and to receive a stamp on your passport.

Please note that breweries may charge for tastings.

After collecting ten stamps, mail or personally deliver your completed passport to the Lycoming County Visitors Center at 102 W. Fourth Street, Williamsport, PA 17701 with your information and shirt size to receive a high-quality Prince Farrington's Bootlegger Tour long-sleeve commemorative t-shirt. The shirts cannot be obtained any other way.

Although this event commemorates a famous lawbreaker, there are rules: passport holders must be 21 years of age or older and only one passport is allowed per person.

Participating breweries are: