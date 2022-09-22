Warrensville, Pa. — Get outside and into the woods! That's the message of a statewide effort to encourage time in the forests of Pennsylvania.

In support of this effort, the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania is hosting a walk in Penn's Woods on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Rider Park Manager Sara Street will host the walk along 3.5 miles of Cheryl's Trail. During the walk, Sara will speak about how forests enhance our well-being. Remember to bring sturdy hiking boots, water, and a sense of adventure!

Due to limited parking, participants are asked to pre-register by calling FCFP at (570) 321-1500 or emailing FCFP@fcfpartnership.org. The event will be hosted rain or shine. Check @FCFPGives on Facebook for event updates. Directions to the Park can be downloaded at www.RiderPark.org.

Rider Park features 867 acres of private land available for public visitation year-round from dawn to dusk. Popular park activities include hiking, trail running, mountain biking, and cross country skiing. The park offers over 10 miles of major and secondary trails leading to three amazing vistas. The park is owned and operated by FCFP.

