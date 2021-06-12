Wellsboro, Pa. -- At 7 p.m. on Friday, June 25, Bell Bottom Blues will present their high-energy "Live Eric Clapton Experience" show with both electric and acoustic sets in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro.

Pianist Bobby Whitlock endorsed this New Jersey-based tribute band, saying, "The Bell Bottom Blues are the best Dominos cover band I have ever heard."

Whitlock and Clapton were founding members of Derek and the Dominos. The Clapton tribute band is named after "Bell Bottom Blues," a song Clapton wrote with Whitlock about unrequited love that was performed and recorded by Derek and the Dominos for their 1970 double album "Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs."

During the June 25 concert in Wellsboro, six band members will recreate Clapton’s "incredible stage presence" and his "awe-inspiring performances" with The Yardbirds, Cream, Blind Faith, Derek and the Dominos, The Beatles and other bands. They will also play many of his classic hits from his decades-long solo career. Among Clapton's songs on their set list are: "Wonderful Tonight," "Crossroads," "Lay Down Sally," "Layla," "White Room," and "I Shot The Sheriff."

Clapton is the only three-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee - in 1992 as a member of The Yardbirds, in 1993 as a member of Cream and in 2000 as a solo artist. Born in England on March 30, 1945, he is 76 years old and still performing.

"He is one of the greatest blues and rock guitarists, singers, and songwriters of our time," said Al Caprara who fronts the tribute band. As the Bell Bottom Blues lead singer and lead acoustic and electric guitarist, Caprara emulates the rock icon's guitar styling and his vocals are spot-on.

“Our goal is to provide our audience with an authentic recreation of Clapton’s music at every show," Caprara said.

"That’s what makes our performances a true live concert experience rather than a retrospect. Through each band member's dedication, professionalism and hard work, we have captured the sound and essence of the master himself. Clapton fans have told us if they close their eyes during a show, they could swear they were actually at a Clapton concert."

Considered the father of the band, Caprara founded the group 14 years ago in 2007. Others in Blue Bottom Blues are: Lou Caprara, drums, vocals; Jon Huey Tatlow, bass guitar, vocals; Maria Adubato, vocals; John Kurdyla, lead guitar; and Charlie Stoddard, keyboards. Not performing at this show are Tom Coughlin, sax and percussion and Lori Davis, vocals.

This concert is BYOB with audience members encouraged to bring their favorite beverages and snacks. Admission is $25. For tickets and to reserve a table, call (570) 724-6220. For more information, visit deanecenter.com.