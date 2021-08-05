After months of celebrity fill-ins, Jeopardy is apparently on the verge of naming a permanent host to replace Alex Trebek, who died in 2020 from pancreatic cancer.

Household names such as Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Robin Roberts, Dr. Oz, and Anderson Cooper are just a few of the people who have rotated hosting duties over the last several months, but the rumored frontrunner is a relative unknown.

Mike Richards is a Jeopardy executive producer who hosted episodes that aired in February and March, and according to Variety, is in “advanced negotiations” to become the next host.

Richards is no stranger to game shows, having hosted The Pyramid and Divided. Along with Jeopardy, he’s also executive produced Wheel of Fortune, Let’s Make a Deal, and The Price is Right.

None of this sits well, however, with Jeopardy fans whose overwhelming favorite is LeVar Burton. Burton, whose career spans from Roots to Star Trek to Reading Rainbow, took his two-week stint as guest host earlier this winter and many assumed the job would eventually be his.

Conspiracy theorists are already surmising this to be a ploy by the show to fuel public outcry, only then to switch gears and name Burton to the adulation of their audience.

It’s not the craziest idea. Any attempt to attract public attention would seemingly drive ratings, and who would care more about ratings than an executive producer? Is it possible that Richards is “taking one for the team” in order to get Jeopardy trending again as the new season approaches?

Variety is quick to point out that no deal has been finalized.

Stay tuned.