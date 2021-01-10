Each year in January, the world celebrates International Creativity Month – a month to remind people around the globe to think outside of the box and be creative.

The James V. Brown Library, 19 E. Fourth St., has resources available to celebrate those around you who are creative and inspire you to unleash your inner creativity.

There are books available for all ages about crafting, photography, creative hand lettering, gardening and other topics, as well as nonfiction books about the power of creativity and inspiration. The library also features free “Take and Make Kits” for children and adults – stop by the children’s circulation desk or the holds pickup desk at the Market Street entrance to see what’s available.

“A center for creative learning studied the creativity of children and found that during the first five years 90 percent of children are highly creative. The next two years, ages six and seven, the percentage of highly creative children dropped to 10 percent. By age eight or nine, the percentage of highly creative children fell to only 2 percent and stayed about that level from that time on,” said Randall Munson, a best-selling author and educator who is credited with coming up with this international celebration.

Here are some tips to help you harness your creativity:

Just get started

Take a break

Move around

Find inspiration in your environment

Avoid digital distractions

Don’t be afraid of mistakes

Be free

Find your flow

Capture your ideas

Share your creativity

Did you know that a bit of creativity can solve many problems? Being creative provides an opportunity to take a fresh approach to problem-solving and renew confidence in our creative capabilities.