Williamsport, Pa. -- Beginning this week, the James V. Brown Library has new open hours. The library will be open from Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library will remain closed on Sundays.

Patrons must wear a face mask, but may browse the library's collection.

Holds pick-ups will take place at the Market Street entrance.

The library is offering passport services by appointment only. When setting up a passport appointment, please keep in mind that same-day appointments and expedited processing are not currently available. To set up an appointment, call (570) 326-0536.

The Friends Bookstore, located on the third floor of the Welch Children’s Wing of the James V. Brown Library, is now open again. Bookstore hours are Monday, Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Tuesday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The bookstore is closed on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Precautionary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of both volunteers and shoppers. Wearing a mask is required, and hand sanitizer is available. Due to the limited size of the room, only five customers will be allowed in the bookstore at any one time in order to maintain the necessary distancing.

Currently the shelves are filled to capacity with fiction and nonfiction books, children’s books, DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks.

Because of COVID-19, the fall Friends book sale is cancelled, and the library and bookstore are not able to accept book donations at this time.